ISLAMABAD - COMSTECH and Pink Pakistan Trust have joined hands to work towards the achievement of shared objectives of good health and well being of women in Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) region. In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two organisations in a ceremony held at COMSTECH on Tuesday.The MoU was signed by Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary and the President Pink Trust Pakistan, Dr. Zubaida Qazi. According to the MoU, COMSTECH and Pink Pakistan Trust will work together for spreading awareness to reduce the mortality rate of breast cancer and promote women well being and empowerment. Both the parties will jointly organise awareness sessions, seminars, conferences, workshops and training research and counselling support for eradicating breast cancer to the women of the marginalised communities of the OIC member countries.

COMSTECH through its various Inter-Islamic Networks and programmes shall partner with the Pink Pakistan Trust towards spreading awareness regarding breast cancer and early detection of breast cancer purely on voluntary basis for the welfare and well being of marginalised communities to work for the noble cause.