ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has taken notice of media reports about closing of Roosevelt Hotel, a property of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) situated in New York, from October 31, 2020 and directed DG NAB Rawalpindi to probe the matter.

In a statement, a NAB spokesperson said, the Chairman has directed the Director General NAB Rawalpindi to conduct investigation in the matter in detail and the circumstances which led to the closure of over 100-year old hotel, which is situated at the very important and central place of Manhattan, the prime area of New York City (the United States).

The Director General NAB has been asked to further prove that why the

national asset is being closed.

The NAB Rawalpindi would pinpoint the responsible persons, who did not play their due role in making the hotel profitable and allegedly failed to perform their duties in this regard.