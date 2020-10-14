Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that people with disabilities (PWDs) have all the potential to change the fate of themselves and their country.

He said that they just need support of all of us to be working part of the society. He said that their disabilities must not be hindrance on their way to achieve goals of life.

He expressed these views while meeting with delegation of representatives of various welfare organisations which are supporting PWDs in the Parliament House.

The speaker said that PWDs have all the potential and the incumbent government is striving hard to make policies for the betterment of PWDs.

He mentioned that it is the first time in the parliamentary history of the country that a Special Parliamentary Committee was formulated to suggest recommendations for legislation in the best interest of the PWDs.

He said that first meeting of this parliamentary committee on PWDs would be held in the next week to discuss matters pertaining to legislation for their welfare.

He urged the welfare organization to take interest to support such deserving people as their support would entail peace in this world but blessings of Allah.

The Representatives of delegation from various welfare organizations serving the PWDs especially appreciated the keen interest the Speaker for the welfare of the PWDs. They assured to continue their efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of the needy and deserving.