At least six people on Wednesday have sustained severe wounds in a hand grenade blast in Quetta’s Samungli Road.

According to details, the grenade was thrown at the laborers who were working on an under-construction bridge.

Receiving information about the incident, the security forces arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital for medical assistance.

Moreover, the area has been cordoned off while search operation has also been launched.

*This is a developing story.