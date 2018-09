Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad were in commanding position against Hyderabad in the Inter-Region U-19 Three-Day tournament 2018-19 match played here at National Ground on Thursday.

Islamabad had already obtained 108 runs lead with 5 wickets still in hand, as they closed the day one at 222-5. Haroon was still at the crease with 86. Tayyab Ali took 2-35. Earlier, Hyderabad were bowled out for 114 with Saud Jaffri hitting 54. Sardar Khan grabbed 5-19 and Ahsan Asghar 3-29.

At Marghazar Ground, Rawalpindi gained firm grip against Larkana, as they finished day one at 153-4, thus took 49 runs lead with 6 wickets still in hand. Haider Ali scored 75. Earlier, Larkana were bowled out for 104 with Ishfaque Ahmed scoring 31. Farhan Shafiq bagged 4-44, Mubashir Khan 3-8 and M Shahwaiz 3-15. At Mirpur Stadium, AJK were in dire strides against Lahore Whites, as they finished day one at 38-3. Earlier, Lahore made 280-4 in allotted 83 overs. Hasan Dar made 131 and Hashim Ibrahim 67. Najam Naseer took 3-71.

At Bohran Wali ground, Faisalabad, Karachi Whites scored 78-3 in second innings against Faisalabad. Earlier, Karachi were all out for 64 in first innings. Saim Ayub made 23. M Bilal Javed grabbed 9-28. Faisalabad were all out for 86 in their first innings, thus took 22 runs first innings lead. Saif Ali made 25. Maaz Bin Salman clinched 6-35 and M Usman 2-17.

At Gohati Ground, Peshawar took 56 runs first innings lead against Sialkot on the close of day one. Sialkot were all out for 98 in first innings. Umer Shafiq made 36. Ahmad Khan took 4-19, Amir Azmat 3-20 and Niaz 2-25. Peshawar made 154-5 with M Haris hitting unbeaten 65. Adnan Haider took 3-12.

At NBP Stadium, Karachi, Dera Murad Jamali were in firm grip against Abbottabad. Dera Murad finished day one at 192-4, thus already had 65 runs first innings lead. Abbottabad Region were all out for 127 with Afaq Ahmed making 44. Muhammad captured 6-56 and Fahad Hussain 2-36. At UBL Sports Complex, Karachi Blues made 124-6 against Mutlan. Earlier, Multan were all out for 134 with M Asif hitting 27. Nadir Shah bagged 4-32, Tariq Khan 4-54 and Ahmed Farooq 2-42.

At TMC ground, Karachi, Quetta finished day one at 99-4 against Fata. Earlier, Fata were all out for 225 with M Ajmal making 60 and Salman Khan 55. Junaid Khan claimed 5-103 and Hussain Ahmed 4-63.

At Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur made 45-1 against Lahore Blues, who, batting first, slammed 268-5 in 83 overs. Qasim Akram hammered 107 and Uzair Nasir 69. Ali Imran took 3-99.