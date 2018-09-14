Share:

LAHORE - Leisure Leagues Pakistan (LLP) CEO Shahzaib Mehmood Trunkwala has said that the LLP is keen to uplift football in Pakistan by hosting a number of football activities in the country in collaboration with Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

Talking to The Nation on Thursday, Trunkwala, who is also president of Trunkwala World Group, said: “Recently, we met with PFF President Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat and Vice President Sardar Naveed Haider Khan, where we agreed that we will work jointly to uplift the game of football in Pakistan.

“We feel that the PFF suffered a great deal in the last three years because of the turmoil and no football activity. As a corporate sector, we have assured PFF that Leisure League Pakistan and Trunkwala World Group will support and sponsor football activities in collaboration with PFF,” he added.

About Pakistan football team’s performance in the SAFF Cup, Trunkwala said: “I take this opportunity to congratulate PFF and Pakistan national football on the outstanding performance in the SAFF Cup 2018 in Bangladesh. The national team has started gaining momentum under the Brazilian coach and I can foresee a bright future of Pakistan football team.”

Trunkwala, who is also International Socca Federation (ISF) vice president, said that he is keen to provide passionate Pakistani soccer players ample opportunities to showcase their skills in different international activities in and outside the country. “The purpose of sending Pakistan players to Portugal to take part in 1st Socca World Cup is to provide them international exposure and opportunity to portray positive image of the country across the globe.

“We have a good number of plans, as send players abroad to represent the country in different international activities our top priority while we are also keen to bring more international players and clubs to the country, which will help Pakistan football get huge boost and attract maximum youth towards world’s largest playing game,” he added.

Giving more detail about Socca World Cup, Shahzaib, who was appointed as ISF vice president during its inaugural in Birmingham in February this year, said: “Pakistan will take part in six-a-side mini-football World Cup from September 23 in Lisbon, Portugal. The green shirts are placed in Group ‘B’ with Russia, Spain and Moldova in the 32-team event, which will commence on September 23.”

He said that after Socca World Cup, a good number of high-profile international events are on the cards including Pakistan’s participation in events abroad and the country hosting various renowned international starts and clubs. “We are waiting for the right time to announce the thing, we have planned for Pakistan.

“The Socca World Cup will help Pakistani players learn a lot and gain much-needed international exposure. The green shirts are also eager to do well during the mega event as they are preparing well under top coaches and trainers.

“The participating in the Socca World Cup would be a ‘dream come true’ for Pakistani players and an inspiration for other young footballers. I hope our players will try to give out their best during the mega world cup,” he added.