Share:

ISLAMABAD - Today Tajikistan is gracefully heading towards political and economic stability with a rapid pace. Tajikistan emerged as an independent nation on 9 September, 1991 after dissolution of Soviet Union. The ambassador of Tajikistan Sherali Jononov, to mark the 27th anniversary of independence the Republic of Tajikistan hosted a grand reception in a local hotel in Islamabad. The event was well arranged and a number of high profile people including ambassadors, diplomats, politicians, businessmen representative, civilians and media persons attended the function.

Federal minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was the chief guest on the occasion. It was the second consecutive function of the diplomatic core where Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed appeared as the chief guest, earlier he had participated in the Uzbek ceremony to commemorate the Uzbek National Day . It is of great significance that the foreign office has suggested Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to attend Central Asian ceremonies held in diplomatic core of Islamabad. This means that Pakistan is seriously considering the extension of CPEC to the Central Asian Republics (CARs). The completion of Gwadar port will be the single most prominent factor in providing regional connectivity to the land locked Central Asian States that have long been waiting to gain asses to warm waters. A railway network of CPEC would be extended to Russia and the connectivity between the member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) would also be materialized. National anthems of both countries were played and a cake was also cut by the guests.

Former National security Advisor Lt. Gen (R) Nasir Janjua was warmly welcomed by the ambassador Sher Ali Jononov. They had an informal chat session. Lt. Gen (R) Nasir janjua belongs to the 59th PMA long Course. He joined Punjab Regiment as a commissioned officer and completed his professional courses from Command and Staff College, Quetta and National Defence University. As Commander Southern Command in Balochistan he failed the nefarious designs of the enemy intelligence agencies which were involved in act of sabotage and subversion in the province. In fact he carried out exceptional efforts to mitigate the act of terrorism. Notables exchanged views on various political issues and also discussed the services of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz as the former first lady. Kanwal Shauzab was also among the prominent guests. She is an energetic, devoted and talented woman. In 1997 she joined PTI from South Punjab and with her diverse educational and professional skills proved her stature in the party, she is now working as parliamentary secretary for planning and development. She is quite competent and will be an asset for the planning ministry. She also informed that Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar will meet Prime Minister Imran khan today to brief him about the planning and development program they have made over the past few days.

To admire the great services of Tajikistan’s President, the backdrop of the stage was decorated with a huge colourful picture of him. The stability and prosperity of Tajikistan solely depends upon the courageous leadership of President Emomali Rahmon who is currently serving his fourth term in office since 1992. The constitutional reforms have helped Rahmon to remain in power for all the terms. He is committed to promote bilateral cooperation and intensifying coordination and cooperation in regional affairs. President Emomali Rahmon meeting with president of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain in June 2018 at the SCO summit was fruitful to enhance bilateral relations between two nations. The new government will also promote such visits for regional peace and stability.

The ambassador of Tajikistan Sherali Jononov is an amicable and humble man. He always meets people with a big smile on his face. Sherali not only promotes economic cooperation but encourages cultural and people to people contact between the two nations. The guests enjoyed his pleasant views on various issues. The ambassador of Tajikistan made a short speech on this occasion in which he said that Pakistan and Tajikistan have been enjoying friendly and cordial relations. He said though the two brotherly countries are cooperating in various sectors including energy, trade and investment but there is a need to further improve bilateral ties to a new height.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also spoke at the event, he said that Pakistan was the first country to recognize the independence of Tajikistan. He said that our diplomatic relations are three decades old but our cultural heritage goes back to centuries. He said that Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy cordial relations and are not just neighbours ,both countries share common views on international forum like in United Nations ECO, OIC, SCO. On bilateral trade he said there is a huge potential in economic, and it is Pakistan’s desire to improve the trade volume up to $ 500 million. He said that the new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will improve and work more on regional connectivity. He also appreciated the efforts and policies of reconciliation of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and wished him the best in his future endeavours. Tajik girls brightened up the National Day ceremony by singing popular songs of Tajikistan and Pakistan. The guests enjoyed and admired their melodious voices.

–The writer is a freelance contributor.