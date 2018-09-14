LAHORE  -  The Punjab Government on Thursday night extended the already granted short parole of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar till September 17 (4:00 pm) for attending the funeral prayers of late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

According to the Home Department notification issued here, the extension in parole has been accorded for five (05) days from September 12 (4:00 pm) till September 17 (4:00 pm).

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar were permitted a short parole of 12 hours in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

All three were already availing a short parole of 12 hours but a notification in this regard was issued, thus enabling Nawaz Sharif and others to attend funeral prayers and burial of late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

 

