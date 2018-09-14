Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Director Domestic and Development and former Olympian Naveed Alam, who was sacked on disciplinary grounds by the federation, attended his office here on Thursday at PHF headquarters insisting that the orders to remove are illegal.

“I am the executive board member as well as elected congress member of PHF and still I am the director domestic and development of the PHF,” he said. Naveed was thrown from the PHF setup on September 11 following his outburst against the PHF high ups on the poor performance of Pakistan team in the Asian Games and their failure to run the PHF in a professional manner. “How can they sack me as I am also the head of the disciplinary committee of the PHF,” said the former Olympian.

Naveed came hard on PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmad Senior saying he was unable to run the PHF in a good manner and was responsible for the overall decline of the national game. “There are a number of inquiries being conducted against the PHF secretary,” he alleged. He said he will continue to perform his duty in PHF and will take his case to the executive board and PHF congress.

Earlier, the PHF has sacked its Naveed Alam on account of sheer violation of discipline as well as complaints against him from a number of district hockey associations. “Naveed has been removed from the PHF set up from September 11,” said PHF spokesman on Thursday.

He said that to address the complaints received against Naveed from the district hockey associations across the length and breadth of the country, the PHF has appointed an inquiry committee which will submit its report to the PHF president within 10 days.