LAHORE - Investigation police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a key suspect in the latest acid attack on six family members in the provincial metropolis.

The accused identified by police as Shafaat was arrested during a successful raid on early Thursday. He was at large since Wednesday afternoon.

All the six victims riding on a motorcycle-rickshaw were on their way home when the attacker, also a relative of the victims, stopped them near bank-stop on GT Road in Manawan. After a brief argument, Shafaat took out a bottle of acid and splashed his wife. Two children and three other family members also came under the attack.

Shafaat, a resident of Badami Bagh, attacked his wife with acid after she approached a local court to seek divorce. According to police, Shafaat attacked his wife Nimra Shahzadi and her family members after she contacted a local court to get divorce. Nimra had left her in-laws house four months ago over some dispute with her husband.

The victims are still under intensive medical care at the burn unit of the Mayo hospital. A baby and a five-year-old girl Sher Bano were also injured in the acid attack . The other victims are 18-year-old Nimra Shahzadi, 20-year-old Afshan Bibi, 40-year-old Raani Bibi, and 14-year-old Ghulam Murtaza.

SSP Investigation Awais Ahmad on Thursday confirmed the arrest and said that the criminal would face justice very soon. He said the accused was arrested by special police team from Manawan. Earlier, the police registered a criminal case against the accused on the complaint of the victims.