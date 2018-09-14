Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday expressed its annoyance over failure of the Sindh police for the recovery of missing children.

Crime Branch DIG Ghulam Sarwar Jamali, a focal person of Inspector General Sindh police, appeared before the bench headed Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, wherein he submitted a report pertaining actions taken to recover missing children.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by a non-profitable organisation seeking safe recovery of the missing children.

Replying to a query, DIG Jamali said that the progress made to recover the missing children, he claimed that one of the 23 missing children has been recovered.

“What about the rest of the children?” questioned the bench and then reiterated its earlier recommendation of forming a task force for the matter. The DIG has also informed the court that a task force was established on the directive of the IG Sindh to deal with such cases.

The provincial government through its counsel has informed the court that around 22 FIRs were launched for missing children across the metropolitan.

The court observed that due to the negligence of police the missing children are not being recovered, the court directed the police chief to accelerate the process to recover the missing children.

The counsel for a non-profit organisation claimed that the police refused to lodge complaints in such cases and disrespected the complainants.

Visibly displeased with the efforts of the law enforcers, the court directed the IG Sindh to monitor the process to trace such cases.

The bench also ordered the provincial police chief to adopt the modern technology o investigate such cases and to trace the missing children. The court also remarked that the IG should have appointed a more able police official to probe the matter.

The court adjourned hearing for three weeks. The Roshni Research and Development Welfare moved with a petition in 2012 regarding children who went missing in different parts of Karachi.

The petitioner contended that police were not properly investigating these cases which resulted in many preventable deaths.

In last hearing, some parents of the missing children alleged that police had been demanding bribes for the recovery and supporting the accused persons.