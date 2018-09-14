Share:

Rawalpindi - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad inspected a rake of Mianwali Rail Car at Rawalpindi Railway Station on Thursday. Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate this train which will cover Rawalpindi-Kundian via Golra Sharif, Tarnol, Fateh Jang,Bisal and Jund. This train will facilitate its passengers. It consists of 7 economy class compartments, a power van and a luggage van. In totality its load is 9=18.It will provide passengers with upgraded seats, charging points, toilet and other facilities. This new train is an economy class train with a fare of Rs 320 from Rawalpindi to Kundian and Rs 260 from Rawalpindi to Mianwali. The Mianwali Rail Car will leave Rawalpindi at 6:00 pm and will reach Kundian at 11:00 pm. Similarly it will leave Kundian at 7:00 am and will reach Rawalpindi at 12:00 pm. Railway administration will also provide 50% concession on the first three days. At the time of inspection at Rawalpindi Railway Station, Javed Anwar, Chairman, Ministry of Railways, Aftab Akbar, CEO, Pakistan Railways and Abdul Malik DS Rawalpindi was also present.

Addressing the media, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that he is happy and is endorsing the efforts of Chief Justice of Pakistan for building the dam. He said the government is not against CPEC rather it is supporting the mega project. He said Pakistan and China will bring revolution together in Railway. He further said the government will not increase fare and will give concession to passengers.

He said he will spread the net of railway tracks even in far flung areas besides discussing the matter of illegal occupation on railway lands with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said soon two new trains will be inaugurated and the PM will update all the trains. He said he will inspect trains in disguise of an ordinary passenger to curb corruption and to improve travel quality. He further said the revenue of Railways has been increasing due to hard work of employees.