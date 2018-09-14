Share:





Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha posing for selfie with members of the Japanese girl pop sensation "AKB48" at the Government House in Bangkok.



Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha (seated 2nd-L) watching members of the Japanese girl pop sensation "AKB48" perform at the Government House in Bangkok.



Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha (center-R seated) watching members of the Japanese girl pop sensation "AKB48" perform at the Government House in Bangkok.



Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, (C), posing with members of the Japanese girl pop sensation "AKB48" at the Government House in Bangkok.