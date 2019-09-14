Share:

ISLAMABAD - Linking the provision of an air-conditioner to former president Asif Ali Zardari in Adiala Jail to recommendation by his doctors, ruled an accountability court (AC) on Friday and disposed of the petition.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir pronounced the judgment in contempt of the court petition, filed by Asif Zardari seeking additional facilities in jail during his stay there in connection with fake accounts reference.

At the outset of hearing, Zardari’s lawyer pleaded that his client was a cardiac patient and seven stents had been inserted in his heart so far. “The jail authorities are not providing an air-conditioner to the former president despite orders of this court,” he complained.

He said he was not begging for any relief; rather demanding implementation of the court orders.

Adiala Jail’s representative Muhammad Adeel argued that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was provided an air-conditioner on medical grounds.

He argued that the doctors could have admitted Zardari on August 29, if his health condition was not stable.

He told the court doctors of the former president had also not recommended the installation of an air-conditioner in the jail.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court linked the provision of an air- conditioner to the former president to recommendation by his doctors and disposed of the petition.

Meanwhile, an accountability court (AC) on Friday sought written reply from the Adiala Jail administration in contempt of the court plea for not giving permission to Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to meet her father Asif Ali Zardari despite court orders.

The jail officials informed the court that the petitioner was not allowed to meet her father due to latter’s health condition. Petitioner’s counsel prayed to the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the jail administration for not complying with the court directives.