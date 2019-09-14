Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has appreciated the efforts of Army and other law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) for maintaining law and order situation in the province of Balochistan and facilitate completion of the ongoing projects.

According to a press release issued by the ISPR directorate, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Headquarters Southern Command, Quetta, on Friday.

Later, the Army Chief along with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan inaugurated newly-established NUST Campus in Quetta which the COAS had announced in 2017 and completed in a period of two years and eight months.

In the first batch, 550 students will undergo BE in Civil Engineering, Computer Sciences. MS disciplines include Water Resource Engineering Management, Tunneling/Mining Engineering and Computer and Allied Sciences programmes.

The Army Chief also addressed students of various educational institutions of Balochistan. He appreciated the talented youth of Balochistan and urged the students to enable themselves for the forthcoming opportunities in different fields. He said that Pakistan is going through an evolution process of its journey towards enduring peace and stability with a positive trajectory.

General Bajwa said that youth of the country will have to keep on working in the right direction with national cohesion to achieve individual and collective excellence.

The Army Chief emphasised for a synergised approach from all segments of the Pakistani society to confront future challenges.