SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood inaugurated the newly established Sialkot Campus of Foundation University at Sialkot on Friday.

Sialkot based leading exporters, senior senior serving and retired educationists, local politicians and journalists attended the event. Addressing the ceremony, Shafqat Mehmood said that the National Curriculum Council was actively working for forming a national uniformed educational curriculum. He said that it was expected that this Council will present a national uniformed primary level educational curriculum in March 2020.

He stated this while talking to the newsmen here in this evening. Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan will continue its complete moral, ethical, political and diplomatic support to the oppressed Kashmiri people. He said that presented government has successfully highlighted effectively the Kashmit Cause globally,telling the true cruel fact of India. Earlier, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood stressed the need of promotion of knowledge-based quality education and personality building of the students as well.

He stated this while addressing the participants of inaugural ceremony after inaugurating the newly established Sialkot Campus of Foundation University at Sialkot, during a special inaugural ceremony held here today (Friday). He said that the government was spreading the light of knowledge and education across the country, besides, ensuring the easy access of everyone to the quality education as well under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He stressed a need of promotion of knowledge-based education and personality and character building of the students for making it a developed and forward-looking Pakistan as well.

He said that Foundation University will design the technical courses for the students keeping in mind the future needs of Sialkot industries ,in active collaboration with Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry(SCCI) as well.

He said that Pakistan could never be developed without the promotion of quality education and access of everyone to the quality education as well. He highly hailed the role of the teachers, saying that the good and dutiful teachers had ever been a precious asset of the whole society, as the teachers are also the masons of the educated nation.

He added that the students were the future of the country and the government was providing them maximum facilities , enabling them to serve the nation and the country in a better way in future.

He revealed that the government was striving to curb the menace of the darkness of the ignorance through spreading the light of the knowledge and education as per the vision of the government by promoting the public-private partnership in education sector.

Federal Education Minister also urged the teachers and parents to also focus on the character building of the students and stressed upon the need of bringing change in our social attitude towards the promotion of quality education for all, besides, removing all the hurdles from the way of this noble cause.

He said that the students were the future of the country and all of us should secure their educational future by ensuring their easy access to quality education in the society...#