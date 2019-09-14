Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Kashmir Solidarity rallies were staged after Jumma prayer to reiterate solidarity and sympathies with the besieged brethren of world’s largest prison – the Indian occupied Kashmir.

They were chanting full-throated slogans for Pakistan including “Jeeway Jeeway Pakistan”, and “Pakistan Say Rishta Kiyaa – La e La Haa Illalah”.

They assured the Kashmiris that they were not alone in these hours of trial and the day of their freedom from Indian yoke was very nearer to its destination.

The rally was held under the auspices of the Kashmir Action Committee comprising representative organizations of all segments of the civil society of Mirpur. In response to the call given by the Kashmir Action Committee hundreds of people from all walks of life thronged the city streets here Friday afternoon to express full solidarity and sympathies with the people of turbulent and curfew-riddled Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir – where life was lying standstill with mass sufferings including complete communication blockade and other restrictions by over a million of patrolling Indian occupying forces for the 39th consecutive day on Friday.

India had imposed indefinite curfew in entire occupied Jammu Kashmir state since past 39 days besieging the innocent population into their houses at gun point of her over a million of occupying military and para military troops - with nefarious designs to curb their voice against her (New Delhi) recent sinister move of revoking special status of the disputed Himalayan State.

Led by the Kashmir Action Committee Chairman Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Secretary General Zulqarnain Butt, leading religious scholar and retired Mufti e Azam of Azad Jammu Kashmir Moulana Mufti Rowais Khan Ayubi, President of Markazi Anjuman e Tajraan (Ittehad Group) and other elders of the city representing all walks of life including activists of social, political organizations, journalists, members of the business fraternity, employees of private and public sector organizations took out procession from various localities of the city – which turned into a mammoth public rally at central Shaheed Chowk.

Addressing the rally speakers including the Kashmir Action Committee Chairman Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Secretary General Zulfqarnain Butt, leading Moulana Mufti Rowais Khan Ayubi, President of Markazi Anjuman e Tajraan (Ittehad Group), Raheel Butt, Muhammad Ayub Muslim of JI AJK, Moulana Sajid Mahmood, Aslam Malik, Asif Butt, Altaf Hamid Rao, Secretary General National Events Organising Committee and others strongly condemned the continual increased human rights abuses let loose by the freedom-monger over a million of people of the muslim majority disputed Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir. They also vehemently condemned the Indian nefarious move of ethnic cleansing of the Muslim-dominated Indian held Jammu Kashmir state by stabbing the UN resolutions and other global norms and commitments on the global Kashmir issue.

The rally declared that the people of Jammu & Kashmir were rendering unprecedented sacrifices since last 72 years to achieve the goal of freedom of the occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian yoke and to decide about their destiny through free and fair plebiscite under the spirit of the international norms and commitments. The rally also expressed grave concern over the fast-deteriorating conditions of the people in strife-torn and fully-locked indefinite curfew-riddled Indian held Jammu and Kashmir since past 39 days. India, it said, has litterly turned the occupied J&K state into the world largest jail and the garrison.

India, the rally continued, was trying to push the entire region into sever unrest and tension by revoking the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir state. It declared the Indian nefarious act as the blatant violation of the UN resolutions and other identical norms and commitments on Kashmir issue.

Categorically rejecting the Indian move of abolishing the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state, the rally, through another resolution expressed full solidarity and sympathies with suffering kashmiri brothers and sisters in these hours of trial. It assured to struggle shoulder to shoulder with their brethren in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian yoke. The rally warned India of befitting response, shoulder to shoulder with valiant armed forces of Pakistan, if it dared to launch any aggression against Pakistan or Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, speakers called upon the international community especially the United Nations to immediately move for getting the special status of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state restored – for onward early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the UN resolutions. They urged upon the world body to take immediate notice of history’s worst Indian act of state terrorism and aggression let loose against the innocent people in occupied Jammu Kashmir through forcibly revoking the special status of the disputed state.

Speakers further called upon world body – UNO, international human rights organizations including Amnesty International, Red Cross, Human Rights Watch and others to immediately move for ensuring the supply of food and medicines to save the lives of the house-detained people in entire curfew-stricken occupied Jammu & Kashmir state in general and the Kashmir valley in particular.

They warned to the international community since India was moving for committing the world’s largest genocide of the freedom-loving population of the muslim-majority occupied Jammu Kashmir state, it was enjoined upon the United Nations and the United States like super powers and other world bodies claiming to be the custodian of human rights besides other civilized world to immediately move for keeping extremist Prime Minister Modi to abstained from this act of state terrorism. “Otherwise entire world in general and south Asia in particular may suffer with the unending global war, they declared.

Referring to the repeated offers of mediation by US President Trump on Kashmir, the rally called upon the United States to immediately jump to ensure the exercise of its mediation offer, in letter and spirit, for ensuring the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, the basic party as well as other stake holders to the much-delayed global dispute.