ISLAMABAD - Mobeen Khan thrashed Abdullah Amir 3-0 on the first day of the National Junior Squash Championship 2019 here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Friday.

Mobeen played brilliantly and won the encounter in just 18 minutes with the scores of 11-2, 11-4 and 11-0. The event is organised by the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF). Total 32 players of different age groups are taking part in the competition. Prize money of Rs 100,000 for each age group will be distributed among the top position holders.

In other U-13 matches, Yashwa Yousaf beat Raja Sikandar 3-1 in 24 minutes with the scores of 8-11, 11-4, 11-4 and 11-7, Hurraira Khan defeated Abdul Moeed 3-0 in 25 minutes, 11-2. 11-3 and 11-2, Abdullah Nawaz stunned Habib Khan 3-0 in 22 minutes, 11-0,11-2 and 11-1, Varun Asif outplayed Usman Tahir 3-0 in 20 minutes with the scores of 11-3, 11-6 and 11-7, Labeeb Butt beat Yahya Khan 3-0 in 20 minutes, 11-0, 11-5 and 14-12 and Omar Arshad defeated Abdullah Arsalan 3-0 in 14 minutes, 11-8, 11-5 and 11-9.

In U-15, Muhammad Ammad thrashed Muhammad Azan Khalil 3-0 in 20 minutes with the scores of 11-5, 11-1 and 13-11, Yasin Khattak defeated M Talha 3-0 in 15 minutes, 11-1, 11-1 and 11-3, Hassan Zahid beat Talha Haq 3-0 in 18 minutes, 11-3, 11-7 and 11-7, M Hanif stunned Salahuddin 3-0 in 22 minutes with the scores of 11-2 11-0 and 11-2 and Shoaib Afzal beat Haider Butt 3-0 in 18 minutes, 11-5, 11-3 and 11-8.