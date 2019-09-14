Share:

NAWABSHAH - An oil tanker overturned at the National Highway near Qazi Ahmed in Nawabshah district on Friday.

The oil tanker was on the way from Karachi to Peshawar, transporting 40,000 litres of oil cargo, the motorway police said.

No loss of life reported in the mishap. Police and personnel of the rescue agencies rushed to the spot of the incident and temporarily closed the National Highway for traffic. In a similar incident earlier in Nawabshah district, the road track was closed due to the spill of furnace oil at the site from the oil tanker .