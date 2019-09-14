Share:

ISLAMABAD - International Tennis Federation has finally provide justice to Pakistan, as the Davis Cup Committee has decided that the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-I tie between Pakistan and arch-rivals India will be held in Islamabad, Pakistan from November 25.

In a statement on ITF website after postponing the tie, which was scheduled to be held in Islamabad on September 14 and 15, the ITF had now decided the tie will be held in Pakistan and Pakistan Tennis Federation had been given September 19th to confirm the precise dates of the two-day tie.

Earlier, former and present Pakistani tennis greats had questioned ITF authority as on what grounds and reasons India was given leverage and why tie was not awarded to Pakistan. It was also feared that ITF might shift the tie to neutral venue melting down under Indian pressure, but ITF finally came up with good news for the tennis community of Pakistan.

ITF had also issued statement that ITF will continue to monitor security situation in Pakistan with hosts and independent security advisors, but it is a welcome news from international tennis body and their reputation will further enhance.