Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) founder Tahir-ul-Qadri announced his retirement from politics on Saturday in a live conference.

“I am taking retirement from PAT chairmanship and politics,” Qadri said in a video message on social media. “It was due to our struggle that the accountability process began and the corrupt mafia has now been held accountable.”

He continued, “We tried to stop unethical means from coming into the assembly and put all our energies to stop these ways. Unfortunately, in our politics, there is no room for the poor and the middle-class people.”

“My political struggle is only 10 per cent of my overall working which I have been doing side by side,” Qadri said. “We have focused on eradicating illiteracy from Pakistan and formed 5000 educational institutions around Pakistan.”

“It was through the platforms of Pakistan Awami Tehreek that we introduced Article 62 and 63 to the common people of Pakistan and made them aware of their fundamental rights,” he added.

“The martyrs of the Model Town incident are the result of the struggle of the movement. We protested for three months in Islamabad to create awareness in the people,” he asserted.

Qadri continued, “As a result of our movement, those who could never be arrested were. Now it’s a test for the new people how they will continue the process of accountability.”

He added that he wants to focus on his academic commitments and writing. "I have health issues as well which is why I am retiring from politics and handing over all the power to the Supreme Council," Qadri added.