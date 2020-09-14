Share:

ATTOCK - The police department has reshuffled as many as 11 Station House Officers (SHOs) and Investigation Officers (IOs) of different police stations in the Attock district.

According to details, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani has transferred five SHOs of different police stations and six other officers in the district.

Sources said, Inspector Arshad Mehmood transferred has been transferred from Police Lines and posted as SHO Hassanabdal, Sub Inspector Safdar Khan has been transferred from Hassanabdal to New Airport, Sub Inspector Saqib Abbassi has been transferred from New Airport Police Station to Rangoo Police Station, Sub Inspector Gulfaraz Ahmed transferred from Police Station Hazro to Pindigheb Police Station while Aabid Hussain has been transferred from Police Lines to Hazro Police Station. Similarly, Sub Inspector Ghulam Hussain, SHO Police Station Rango, has been transferred and directed to report to Police Lines. Sub Inspector Zubair Hayat who was serving as Incharge Heinous Crimes Investigation Unit Hazro, has been posted as Incharge Patrolling Post Ghorghushti, Sub Inspector Asif Javaid, who was Incharge Patrolling Post Ghorghushti, has been posted and appointed as Incharge Patrolling Post Kalla Chitta, Sub Inspector Karam Dad, who was serving as Incharge Patrolling Post Pindsultani, was posted to City Police Station Attock while Assistant Sub Inspector Mehar Mohammad Saleem has been transferred from Police Lines and appointed as Incharge Patrolling Post Pindsultani.