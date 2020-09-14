Share:

peshawar - Two-day Broghil Festival kicked off at Broghil National Park in Upper Chitral district on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral Shah Saud was the chief guest on the occasion, who threw a ball at the Broghil National Park to inaugurate the historic yak polo game. Officials of the Tourism Department, district administration, Chitral Scouts and a large number of people also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department and the administration of Upper Chitral district have jointly organised the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that various activities including horse and yak polo, cricket, football, buzkashi, marathon race, tug-of-war, wrestling, music and other traditional games were being included in the festival.

He said that tourism activities began after coronavirus ending lockdown of tourist sites. He said steps had been taken to attract more tourists and visitors to Upper Chitral.

Shah Saud said that proper arrangements had been made for highlighting different aspects of the ancient and unique Wakhi culture.

A tent village has already been established in Broghil to facilitate the participants and tourists. Yak race, yak polo, fireworks, Buzkashi, traditional music and traditional food shows are the main features of the festival. Broghil is the home of Chiantar glacier surrounded by many other glaciers, which feed the Chitral River.

The Broghil valley, bordering the Wakhan corridor of Afghanistan, is situated about 250km from Chitral city. Its extended glaciers, incredible wildlife, scattered wetlands, rich wilderness, green meadows and mighty mountains are the main tourism potential of the area.

Established in 2010, the Broghil National Park is a treasure of wild indigenous and migratory fauna, especially of Pamirian and Siberian bird species The valley has about 30 freshwater lakes of various sizes, which present breathtaking sights.