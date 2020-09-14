Share:

HAFIZABAD - An unmarried woman was allegedly gang-raped by six men in Taveliwali village. The police have registered a case against the accused, who are at large currently. According to police source, a woman ‘A’ of Kot Sarwar was waiting for a bus near Kot Sarwar when a car stopped near her and gave her lift for Sukheke. However, the accused took her to a haveli on Taveliwali Road where six men gang-raped her. On her hue and cry, some villagers reached the spot, but the accused fled the scene. The villagers, however, identified four of the six accused as Muhammad Hanif, Abid Ali, Muhammad Ali and Zakaullah. The police are investigating. Meanwhile, burglars deprived six persons of gold ornaments, bike, cash and four electric motors worth over one million rupees in different incidents. According to police source, Abdul Sattar Bhullar of Mohallah Qazipura, along with his family, was away from his house when unidentified men broken into his house and made off with Rs 260,000, six-tola gold ornaments and other household articles. One Muhammad Boota was deprived of his bike and Rs 6,500 in cash by two armed men near Jhal Mona. Unidentified bandits raided the deras of Azmatullah and Abid Hussain in Booeke village and took away two electric motors.