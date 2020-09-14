Share:

ISLAMABAD - More than 96 percent patients of coronavirus have recovered from the infection so far in Pakistan showing a steady progress towards the elimination of the pandemic in the country.

According to the latest statistics issued by National Command and Operation Center, out of 301,481 cases reported so far, 289,429 patients have recovered from coronavirus in Pakistan. Now the country has only 5,673 active cases. Some 31,411 coronavirus tests were carried out over the last twenty-four hours and 526 people tested positive. Six people died from the virus during the last 24 hours.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 96 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 31,411 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 13,797 in Sindh, 9,748 in Punjab, 3,375 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,119 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 606 in Balochistan, 397 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 369 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 301,481 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,400, Balochistan 13,483, GB 3,196, ICT 15,901, KP 36,942, Punjab 97,679 and Sindh 131,880.

About 6,379 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,443 in Sindh, three of them on Saturday, 2,217 in Punjab, two of them on Saturday,1257 in KP and one of them on Saturday, 178 in ICT, 145 in Balochistan, 74 in GB and 65 in AJK.

A total of 2,939,790 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,000 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.