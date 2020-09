Share:

A meeting chaired by President Dr. Arif Alvi at Governor House in Karachi discussed the projects of Ravi City and Bundal Island.

During the meeting, the investors expressed their full satisfaction on the steps taken for construction sector by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the meeting, the President said the Ravi City and Bundal Island project are very much attractive for foreign investment and these projects will create various job opportunities.