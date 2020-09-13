Share:

LAHORE -The first round matches were decided in the 1st Taqwiyat ul Iman School Tennis Championship 2020, which got underway at the Union Club Tennis courts, Karachi on Sunday. Shahid Aman of Karachi comprehensively beat Shahmeer Usman 6-4, 7-6 in the two-hour long marathon match. In other matches of the men’s singles first round, Uzair Katchi thrashed Mustafa Burney 6-0, 6-1, Mushab Umair routed Raheel Shabbir 6-0, 6-3, M Ahmed Khalid defeated Syed Daniya Khaliq 6-0, 7-5, Shoaib Abbas outclassed Saad Ahmed 6-1, 6-1 and Azhar Katchi got walkover against Saad Salim. In boys U-15 singles first round, Ahsan Ahmed beat Moosa Faisal 6-4, 6-4, Abdullah Razzaq beat Abdul Qadir 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 and Dhuraf Das got walkover against Abdullah Aftab.