DADU - The rising water level in Indus River at Dadu-Moro Bridge inundated over 50 villages and hundreds of acres cultivated land on Sunday. Flood flow of 3,50,000 cusecs passing under Dadu-Moro Bridge on Indus has entered over 50 villages and standing crops spreading over hundreds of acres in katcha area. Flooding in the river has forced a large number of people to leave their homes for safer places.

According to water records, River Indus is in medium flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages, while the water level is falling. There were reports of breach in a protective dyke in Katcha area of Tharu Shah in district Naushehro Feroz submerging several villages in the area. “Flooding in River Indus has caused a breach at Manjoth-Taggar Pattan in katcha area of Tharu Shah,” local sources said. As per reports, local people were trying to plug the protective dyke with available machinery and equipment.

The flood water has also submerged dozens of villages in Nawabshah, including Hamzo Jatoi, Pir Noor Shah, Gulbaig Jatoi, Darya Khan and Razi Jatoi, local people said.

The agricultural lands with sugarcane, cotton and vegetable crops have also been destroyed by floodwater.

A big stream of Indus flood water is passing through Naushehro Feroz and Nawabshah in parts of central Sindh region.

Low flood level at Kotri Barrage

A low level flood has been recorded at the Kotri Barrage, which is the last engineering structure on the Indus River before the sea.

According to the Sindh Irrigation Department, 254,227 cusecs of flow was recorded upstream of the barrage on Sunday. Similarly, 244,447 cusecs of water was released in the downstream of the barrage towards the sea.

The irrigation authorities released 4,100 cusecs of water in KB Feeder Canal, 2,350 cusecs in Pinyari canal, 2,230 cusecs in Akram canal and 1,400 cusecs in Phuleli canal.

The irrigation officials said the low level flood posed no threat to the river embankments, protecting Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts. In 2010, more than 1.1 million cusecs of super flood had passed through the barrage.

Light rain expected in some parts of Karachi in next 24 hours: Met dept

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday said that light rain is expected in some parts of Karachi during the next 24 hours.

As per the details, a system has developed in the Indian state of Gujarat, which is heading towards Eastern Sindh. Under the influence of this low air pressure, Tharparkar, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Umer Court, Dadu, Sukkur, and Larkana are expected to receive light rain.

According to the PMD, the weather in Karachi will be partly cloudy over the next 24 hours, whereas, light rain is expected in some areas.

The minimum temperature in the metropolis was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius while the maximum is expected to reach 34 to 36 degrees Celsius.

The humidity in the city was recorded at 68%