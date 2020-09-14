Share:

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has decided not to participate in Opposition parties All Parties Conference (APC).

Opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif along with a delegation will take part in APC. PML-N has informed PPP about participation of Shahbaz Sharif in APC while other opposition parties have informed PPP about their delegations.

A 3-member delegation led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman will attend the APC from JUI-F. Amir Haider Hoti and Mian Iftikhar will participate in APC from ANP side. National party delegation will comprise Dr Abdul Malik, Senator Mir Kabir and Ayub Malik.

Opposition parties Rahbar committee has announced to convene APC on September 20 in Islamabad. PML-N 7-member delegation led by Shahbaz Sharif will participate in APC. The delegation includes Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ayyaz Sadiq.