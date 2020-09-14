Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has introduced reforms in various sectors in the last two years, the main objective of which is to improve the institutions as well as make their role in economic development more active. In this regard, the Department of Communications and works has introduced most of the policy reforms in the year 2018-2020. Through which transparency in development projects, equal development in all districts and the strategy of timely completion of projects was fully ensured.

In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, under the patronage of Provincial Minister Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai, the department of Communications and works have launched several projects for the promotion of sustainable and equitable development, the most notable of which is the launch of e-tendering.

Under the banner of this project, all steps have been computerized to eliminate corruption in the procurement system. This system will provide assistance from creating tenders to publishing and downloading tenders.

Website www.eproc.cnw.ov.pk will have the data of all the contractors, consultants and customers. All the relevant offices have been linked to this website to improve the performance of the organization. The first phase of the project will be launched soon.

In the past, development programs were restricted to specific areas due to which most areas of Punjab were deprived of basic infrastructure. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) started the program with the name of ‘Naya Pakistan Manzalen Asaan’ to promote equitable development in each district. Under this project, construction of new roads in backward rural areas as well as rehabilitation of dilapidated old roads will be completed in phases. To achieve the goal funds will be distributed according to the Human Development Index, the classification of districts and the length of roads. For the implementation of the program, a Provincial Steering Committee has been set up under the supervision of the Minister of Communications and works, under whose supervision the timely completion of projects will be ensured apart from the distribution of funds and equitable distribution. Priority road identification process completed using Bottom Up Approach through Divisional Coordination Committees. In the first phase, 176 schemes of 1200 km have been completed at a cost of Rs. 15,400 million. In the second phase, 3 schemes will be launched at a cost of Rs. 15 billion for which Rs. 10 billion has been included in the ADP of 2020-21. The road identification process for the second phase has been completed.

Another revolutionary step has been taken by establishing the Directorate of Road Assessment Management System (RAMS), through which GS mapping, road maintenance and upgradation will be conducted. So far, the survey and mapping of 5,000 km of roads has been completed.

Most development projects have been delayed in the past due to lack of financial resources and funds, which has multiplied the cost of projects. To address these issues, the Department of Communications and Works has launched a public-private partnership program. In view of the financial constraints, private companies have been invited to invest in infrastructure development. PPP has identified 15 roads under the project. After completion, two of the roads BalkaSar to Mianwali and Mianwali to Muzaffargarh, have been handed over to the National Highway Authority.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is the backbone of the country's economic growth. Therefore, keeping in view its importance, work on sustainable development projects have been started in the road sector in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank to link agricultural livestock and industrial areas in Punjab with motorways and CPEC. Under this project, the Asian Development Bank will provide a soft loan to the Government of Punjab, the repayment of which will be made possible through tool collection.

For of revenue generation, eleven toll plazas have been constructed on dual roads in 2019 in the first phase for road rehabilitation and upgradation. For Capacity Building and Expertise, department of Communications and works has approved the establishment of a Strategic Planning Unit. The Strategic Planning Unit will provide technical, legal and financial assistance to the department. The Punjab government will continue its efforts to promote sustainable and equitable development so that the people of the province can be provided equal opportunities for development.