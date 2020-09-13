Share:

Lahore-President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has urged the SBP governor to grant interest free loans to textile traders as COVID-19 has affected their business to the maximum.

He has demanded the government to immediately resolve the issues of textile cottage traders on priority basis. He was speaking with a 70-member delegation of Textile Traders Association. The delegation was led by Chairman Textile Traders Association Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq.President Dr. Rashid Raza and General Secretary Fahim ud din was also present. The President of the Lahore Chamber assured the delegation that the Lahore Chamber would do its utmost to resolve the issues of the textile traders. He further said that just as the government has announced a special package for the construction industry, it should also announce a special package for textile traders so that small traders can resume their businesses.

This will not only help control unemployment but also benefit the government in the form of taxes, he added. The Lahore Chamber President expressed concern over the fact that the government has drastically increased the withholding tax on the supplies of small traders. He said that small traders work for very low profit and it is not possible for them to pay high tax rates. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh demanded the government to immediately withdraw the increase in withholding tax.

On the occasion, Chairman of the Association Chaudhry Tariq and President Dr. Rashid Raza expressed delight over the launch of ‘One Window Smart Services’ by the Lahore Chamber.

They thanked the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Ahmed and said that due to their efforts, these facilities were made available to the business community of Lahore.