MURREE/LAHORE - Another incident of misbehaviour with tourists reported in Murree where employees of a hotel tortured a family on Sunday. According to the channel, a scuffle broke out between members of the tourist family from Faisalabad and the hotel management after an exchange of harsh words on some minor issue at Expressway.

Ali Tauqeer, who was visiting the hill station along with his family, was injured and later shifted by Rescue 1122 to THQ Hospital Murree for medical treatment.

Ali Tauqeer said that women of his family were also tortured along with him. The civil administration and police did not respond to the incident, the TV channel reported. It is pertinent to note that a number of quarrel incidents have been reported in the tourist destination Murree where tourists were insulted, abused, and physically thrashed by some people.

In 2018 an online campaign ‘Boycott Murree’ was also launched on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an incident of manhandling of tourists in Murree and sought a report from Commissioner Rawalpindi and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi.

He ordered for initiating legal action against the responsible persons and said that such elements should be brought to book and justice should provided to the affected people, says a handout issued here on Sunday.

Usman Buzdar said that such incidents at Murree and other tourist places would not be tolerated. He directed the police to arrange regular patrolling at tourists places.

Separately, Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood Sunday also took notice of bad behaviour with tourists in Murree. According to official sources here, the adviser directed the Rawalpindi administration and police to take action in this regard. He said that bad behaviour with tourists in hotels or recreational spots would not be tolerated at all.

He said, “All possible steps will be taken to ensure tourism promotion.” Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Managing Director Tanveer Jabbar had been directed to hold an inquiry with the help of the district administration. The adviser said that proposals regarding setting up of tourism police should also be prepared in the inquiry. Asif Mehmood said that all possible facilities would be provided to tourists.