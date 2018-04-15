Share:

PESHAWAR - In an embarrassing move for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the people of Charsadda started collecting donations for repairing out-of-order ambulance of District Headquarters Hospital and for installation of water cooler in the hospital premises.

The organisers, who have started the activity as a protest, said that the patients visiting the hospital had to suffer due to out of order ambulance and unavailability of drinking water in the health facility.

The residents set up a collection point at Farooq-e-Azam Chowk where they are seeking donations from people for repair of the ambulance at a cost Rs100,000. They said that the donations collected in the camp would be handed over to deputy commissioner. They said that the move would continue till improvement of the sorry state of affairs at the hospital.

Criticising the KP government, they said that it looked like repair of ambulance and provision of other facilities was a too big task for the health department. Therefore, we decided to collect donations for the purpose, they said. No official from the hospital administration was available for comment.

Meanwhile, doctors’ protest at the DHQ Hospital continued for 2nd day on Saturday. The Out Patient Department remained locked due to which the patients had to suffer a lot. The doctors initiated strike after protest by relatives of a child on Friday who died at the hospital due to alleged negligence of the doctors.

Faiz Khan, a local journalist, said that the ambulance was out of order for the last 6 months and there was no one to repair it. Later, the local jirga decided to repair the ambulance by collecting donations.

He said that some of the amount was collected when the district nazim intervened in the matter and later decided to repair the ambulance from the district funds.

However, the KP Health Department instantly responded on social media. There are always two sides of a story. Out of six ambulances, five are currently functioning and one requires repair, it said.