Woman among three commits suicide in provincial capital

A woman and two men committed suicides in different parts of the city on Saturday. In first incident, Ayesha (30) committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan over a domestic dispute, Raiwind police said. The police handed over her body to the family after legal formalities. Separately, Saleem ended his life after swallowing poisonous pills over a petty issue in Naseerabad police precincts. The third incident was reported from Green Town area where a rickshaw driver, Faisal committed suicide. Deceased was father of two, the police said adding that according to his family he was a patient of depression owing to some financial constraints.–Staff Reporter

Injured student being provided with best medical treatment

A class two student, Fazal Elahi, who fell from the roof of his house in Khushab, is being provided the best medical facilities totally free-of-cost. This was stated by Principal of General Hospital Prof Ghiasun Nabi Tayyab on Saturday. He said that he had given special directions to the staff concerned in this regard and directed the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences to submit a report on condition of the patient on daily basis.–APP

Three held for travelling on fake documents

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration wing Saturday claimed to have arrested three passengers trying to travel on fake documents. FIA sources said that Khurram Shehzad and Muhammad Afzal reached at Allama Iqbal International Airport from South Africa and Greece, respectively, by a flight number 620. Similarly, Hasan Riaz travelled on fake documents from Turkey to Lahore. All the three passengers have been arrested. They have been handed over to the Anti-human trafficking cell for investigation.–APP

Call for restoring old water supply timings

The residents of Lahore cantonment have appealed to the Lahore Cantonment Board to restore their old water supply timings as the new schedule doesn’t suit them. Mr Munawwar Mir, representing the cantonment people, said water supply from 10pm to 12 midnight was absolutely unnecessary. He said if the old schedule was restored, the residents would be thankful to the LCB authorities. –Staff Reporter

NGO’s annual event

Dilawar Hussain Foundation, an NGO working against diabetes in Pakistan, held its Annual Gala 2018 at a local hotel on Saturday. More than 200 philanthropists and people from various walks of life attended the event. “DHF continues to promote diabetes prevention and treatment by collaborating with the partners and we thank all our donors who have helped us in keeping the cause alive. We will set up world-class diabetes management centers across Pakistan,” said Nadeem B J Sheikh, Chairperson of Dialwar Hussain Foundation in inaugural address. ‘There are currently over 199 million women living with diabetes and the number will reach 313 million by 2040. Diabetes is the ninth leading cause of death in women globally, causing 2.1 million deaths each year. As a result of socioeconomic conditions, girls and women with diabetes experience barriers in accessing cost-effective prevention, early diagnosis, treatment and care, particularly in developing countries,” said Dr Ali Java, leading endocrinologist.–Staff Reporter