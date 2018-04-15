Share:

SWAT - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that some political parties are striving to gain power by hook or crook but the JUI-F is struggling for enforcement of Islamic rule of law in the country in consonance with Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision.

He was addressing a huge public gathering at Matta near Khuwazakhela Bridge here on Saturday.

The JUI-F chief blamed the PTI government by saying that they were following West’s agenda in the country, adding that they would not allow them to succeed in their nefarious designs.

He dubbed PTI Chairman Imran Khan, an agent of “Americans, Jews, Ahmadis” and said that he under the garb of enlightenment agenda was destroying Islamic and Eastern culture.

Fazl said that they wanted Islamic rule in conformity with Quran and Sunnah.

Terming the PTI’s new Pakistan slogan a fraud, he said that no change was witnessed by the Pakhtunkhwa people, rather their miseries had increased manifold.

He said that they wanted peace and they did not want war on Pakhtun land.

We were against the military operation in Swat, at that time we were dubbed as supporters of the Taliban, but now everyone knows that our stance was in the interest of the country, Fazl said.

The JUI-F conducted and arranged ulema conference all over the country for pressing for the demand of enforcement of Islamic rule of law in the country.

Maulana Fazl regretted that today Madrassas were being demolished in Pakistan, while some foreign countries were allowed to spread their agents through NGOs and other sources but we would not allow them to succeeded in their anti-Islam and Pakistan designs.

Paying tributes to the people of Swat, Maulana Fazl said that they rendered countless sacrifices for the restoration of peace.

