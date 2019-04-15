Share:

Tirana - Several police officers were injured Saturday in Tirana during the opposition protest calling on Prime Minister Edi Rama to resign, an AFP journalist at the scene said. The interior ministry said five police officers were injured, giving no details on the severity of their state. The centre-right opposition Democratic Party said 15 protesters were affected by tear gas fired by police. They party had called the rally with another major opposition party, the centre-left Socialist Movement for Integration (MSI). The rally, attended by thousands of people, had been tense from its start, in the late afternoon. “I call you to resistance and insurgency to oust Rama,” Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha told the crowd. Albania needed early elections and a transitional government, he added.