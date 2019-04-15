Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has deplored as shameful the alleged raids by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at the residences of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s family.

While the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) said NAB officials raided the residences of the party president’s family members, the corruption watchdog said a couple of its officials visited the family’s houses to deliver summons.

In a statement, the PPP chairman said it is shameful to subject opposition leaders’ daughters to political vendetta. “Storming the houses in the name of serving notices is deplorable,” he said.

“Such an attitude towards daughters, sisters and mothers negated the principles of Madinah state,” he added.

NAB Lahore on Saturday said Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz refused to disclose anything about his family members during his appearance before it.

When the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was asked about his mother Nusrat Shehbaz and his sisters, Rabia and Javeria, he said, “You had better ask them yourself.”

“When he was asked about his brother Salman Shehbaz, he said you should contact him in London,” said the DG NAB Shehzad Saleem.