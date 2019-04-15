Share:

SIALKOT - Pakistan Agriculturists Guild (PAG) for the first time organised a bird show here on Sunday.

The show was indicative of a healthy trend among people to educate them about birds. Children and women evinced strong interest in birds and took pictures with them.

President, PAG, Umer Dilshad said that 1,000 birds and parrots had been displayed at the show. Different competitions in beginners, hagoromo, champion and novice sections were also held at the show, he added.

Trophies, medals and motorcycles were distributed among the winners.