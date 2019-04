Share:

LAHORE – Cannon Gymkhana Cricket Club beat Pindi Gymkhana Cricket Club by 5 wickets in Dosti Series match at Pindi Gymkhana Ground.

Outstanding all-round display from Usama Aqeel and responsible bating from Ali Sultan of Cannon Gymkhana were highlights of the match. Pindi Gymkhana, batting first, scored 210 runs for the loss 9 wickets in 35 overs and in reply, Cannon Gymkhana achieved the target losing five wickets in 29.2 overs.