Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday arrived at Sharif Medical City Hospital, Lahore where a team of doctors from Karachi’s Aga Khan University Hospital will examine him.

According to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, the former premier will undergo a medical examination by a team of heart and kidney specialists and surgeons from the Aga Khan Hospital .

The doctors will also review Nawaz’s medical test reports and advise him regarding the future course of action for his treatment, Aurangzeb added.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz earlier this month tweeted that the doctors had recommended a backup pacemaker and implantable cardioverter-defibrillator for her father.

Nawaz, who was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail in March after the Supreme Court granted him bail for six weeks to obtain medical treatment in the country, has been undergoing treatment at Sharif Medical City Hospital.