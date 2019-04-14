Share:

Rawalpindi-Local government would establish 5 special Ramazan bazaars to facilitate the masses in the holy month.

An official of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi said that these bazaars would be set up at Nawaz Sharif Park along Double Road in Shamsababd, Committee Chowk, Haideri Chowk, Dhoke Hassu and Sadiqabad. He said that the government would ensure availability of daily-use commodities at these bazaars.

He said that special directives had also been issued to prominently display rate lists of all commodities. The lists, he said, would also bear the phone numbers of those tasked with supervising affairs at the respective bazaars to lodge a complaint.

Emergency services numbers would also be displayed prominently in these bazaars, he said.

The Ramazan bazaar would provide quality items at reasonable rates, he said, adding that apart from the daily-use items, fresh vegetables and fruits would also be available at subsidised rate there. Each bazaar will also have its own control room with segregated waiting areas for customers, he said.