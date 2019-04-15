Share:

Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Dr Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany will visit parliament house in Islamabad today.

During the visit, the Imam will meet Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar will host a lunch for the Imam after which Dr Abdullah Awad will lead Zuhr prayers at Parliament mosque.

Earlier, Imam-e-Kaaba underlined the need for unity and brotherhood among Muslims. He said Islam teaches people to live in peace and harmony.

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi said through Fifth Generation War, attempts are being made to create disunity among Muslims.

He urged religious scholars as well as all Muslims to get united to foil the nefarious designs of all those who are out to create unrest and disunity among them.

Shehryar Afridi said Pakistan would not take dictations from anyone and would make all its decisions itself.

He said the government is working on a plan to also impart worldly education to students at seminaries along with religious education.