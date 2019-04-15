Share:

ISLAMABAD : The qualifying round of Inter-City Football Tournament will be played from April 16 to 18 in Islamabad football grounds.

IFA secretary Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari said three teams including Islamabad Green, Red and Blue will participate in the qualifying round. M Zaman and Kamran Malil will be manager and coach with Islamabad Green, Rana Tanveer Ahmed and Jehanzeb will be Islamabad Red manager and coach while Syed Zakir Hussain and Nasir Jameel will Blues’ manager and coach.

He said one team from Islamabad will qualify for the second round and the date and place of second round will be announced later.