In a surprise move, the federal government on Monday removed the Punjab’s Inspector General of police (IG) Amjad Javed Saleemi from his post.

Police Service’s officer Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz replaced Amjad Javed Saleemi as Punjab’s inspector general of police today. A notification has been issued by the Establishment division in this regard.

Earlier, Arif Nawaz was performing his duties as secretary Anti Narcotic Force, sources said and added that Amjad Javed Saleemi was directed to report at Establishment Division.

Last year, on October 9, former KP police chief and Chairman Punjab Police Reforms Commission Nasir Khan Durrani had resigned from his post.

According to sources, the former IG KP Nasir Khan Durrani had tendered his resignation from the post citing health issues.

The Police Reform Commission led by Durrani had been tasked with recommending measures to transform the otherwise highly “politicised” Punjab police into a professional outfit which would be politically neutral, operationally autonomous, service oriented and externally accountable.

Durrani while heading the KP police for almost three and a half years had introduced a strict accountability by dismissing around 800 policemen and awarding another kind of punishments to over 6000 others.