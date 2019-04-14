Share:

RAWALPINDI- Assistant Commissioner Murree during an anti-encroachment operation retrieved 1,300 kanals of state land and also sealed four booking offices of illegal housing schemes.

The operation was conducted by AC Murree against those who had illegally grabbed the state land for the past many years.

According to a District Administration spokesman, the authorities started the-anti encroachment drive in Murree which would continue against the rules violators without any discrimination.

He said that the tehsil administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi had also launched operation against illegal housing societies and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

Four booking offices of the illegal housing schemes were sealed, he said, adding that earlier they were issued notices and warned of strict action on violation of the rules.