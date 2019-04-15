Share:

LAHORE : The NDURE National Volleyball Championship 2019 will explode into action today (Monday) here at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

“Volleyball, being one of the three largest sports of the world including football and basketball, has 220 countries affiliated with International Volleyball Federation (IVF). Pakistan has a very respectable level in international volleyball as in the u23 men, Pakistan is 21st in the world ranking and in senior men volleyball, we are at 50th position out of 220 countries, said PVF Chairman Ch Muhammad Yaqoob while addressing the press conference here at Olympic House on Sunday

Sharjeel Hasan of NDURE said: “We are excited to be the title sponsors for Pakistan National Volleyball Championship 2019..“