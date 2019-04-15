Share:

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) started two-day players’ fitness tests for the 2019 World Cup from Monday at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

According to details, 22 national players reached the NCA for their examination. All-rounder Imad Wasim suffered from fitness issues and Mohammad Hafeez’s selection also depends upon his robustness. The fitness test of left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz had been conducted earlier.

Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq will announce the 15-member squad for the World Cup on April 18. The national team will leave for London on April 23 to play one-off T20I and five ODIs against England ahead of the World Cup.

World Cup is scheduled from May 30 to July 14 in England and Wales. Pakistan will play their first match against West Indies on May 31 at Nottingham.