Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 18 will visit Quetta to express his heartfelt condolences to mourning families of 20 martyrs including eight Hazaras – who lost their lives in Friday’s suicide blast at a vegetable market.

Moreover, he is scheduled to preside over an important meeting to analyse peace and security situation in Balochistan. The development came after the Hazara community sit-in protest entered third day on Sunday while demanding arrest of the culprits involved in the attack.

The protesters also urged the premier to visit Quetta as they considered it the ‘persistent failure’ of law enforcers to provide them security, particularly in Balochistan.

Besides, the premier will also examine certain development projects undertaken by the provincial government. PM Khan is scheduled to inaugurate a housing scheme under which 125,000 houses will be built for families living in Balochistan.

In particular, more than 1,000 houses will be built in Wahdat Colony and Kachlak. Many houses will also be constructed in Gwadar, Turbat and other districts.

On the third day of the protest at Western Bypass, the protesters demanded an immediate action against the perpetrators of attack, implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) and an earnest effort by the state authorities to fulfill their responsibility of providing security to the people.

The premier took to Twitter on April 12 and stated, "Deeply saddened and have strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Hazarganji market area of Quetta targeting our innocent people."

He further stated, "I have asked for an immediate inquiry and increased security for the people. Prayers go to the families of the victims and for early recovery of the injured."