A glamorous, three day flight of fancy came to an end, with some hits and misses, like always. We noticed some refined yet glamorous summer hair trends, ‘on and off’ the ramp. Sunsilk took an intelligent decision as its pop-up salon at the venue was the need of the hour! Looking at the ramp closely as well as critically, we have it all for you in the comfort of couch.

1. Zara Shahjahan

The first day of the show opened with Zara Shahjahan’s collection ‘Adaab’ which was minimally refreshing! From soft white semi formals to neon peach ones; the collection decently made a statement.

2. Sania Maskatiya

‘Isfahan’ showed the expected traditional tones and silhouettes that are Sania Maskatiya’s trademark. For many out there, the summer wedding wardrobe is sorted out.

3. Hussain Rehar

Hussain Rehar is a budding, talented designer. His collection named ‘Fifth Dimension’ showed exactly how gowns can be done even in summers. Pairing them with flowy, colourful sheath dresses, Hussain made sure his collection stood out by using belts and accessories, containing his logo.

4. Yahsir Waheed

Too much of everything makes nothing probably! The collection named ‘Samah Musst Hay’ was clearly contrary to its name.

5. Fahad Hussayn

Hussayn chose a unique name for his exquisite collection – ‘Suraiya Titanic’, the collection was dramatic, bold and wonderful. Be it a contemporary or a traditional apparel, men rocked the ramp and women mesmerized the audience since the designer executed his collection perfectly.

6. Rici Melion

Rici Melion showcased their men’s collection named ‘Voices’. The collection emphasised on mental health and the models were seen holding placards having positive and strong messages. Full marks for a thoughtful display with wearable pieces!

7. Sameer Karasu

It is so good to see young and talented designers coming in the industry. Sameer debuted his collection named ‘High Street Savages’. The shoulders were dramatic; the cuts were extremely contemporary with a spectacular colour pallet.

8. Zasimo

Another high-street brand debuted and it was good to see the practicality of most of the dresses. From cloudy colours to perkier ones, the brand seemed to cater the four seasons well.

9. HANA

‘Love, life, lego’ had patterns inspired by the famous legos; the colour pallet was prettily summery. It can safely be called a collection that was actually a breath of fresh air.

10. Chapter 2

The collection named ‘Threads of Time’ accentuated heavily on the comfort factor of the garments. The brand is well known for its simple yet attractive clothing line. They preferred their garments to hang loose around the body instead of body-hugging ones. The colour palette was refreshingly cool.

11. Sana Safinaz

Overdone prints and tassels, ‘Boheme Luxe’ was expected to be better than what it was.

12. Aquafina Rising Talent

a. Hafsa Mahmood: More drama, less practicality.

b. Mahnur Azam: Whites done right.

c. Zeeshan Mohyuddin: Flirty and funky!

13. Saira Shakira

‘The Secret Garden’ capsuled flowy, summery and effortlessly right pieces! Bold, yet wearable numbers mesmerized the audience.

14. Kamiar Rokni

The House of Kamiar Rokni never fails to deliver striking assortments. The collection, ‘Neo-Folk’ consisted exclusively long, exotic dresses with vibrant detailing. The brand has a knack for mixing patterns without making the ensemble overwhelming. I predict, the collection will be sold like hot cakes!

15. KHAS

Their collection was the disappointment of the night. It was a let-down for much of the audience who were hoping for something new and innovative from the brand- if they were to experiment.

16. Sanoor

We have another debutant this time. Summery yet chic, is a pertinent way to describe this collection.

17. Almirah

Almirah showcased their men’s collection and yeah, it went smooth with decent cuts and colours.

18. So Kamal

From spring to summer, from plain solids to embellished details, So Kamal made sure to cater everyone.

19. Zaha

It went well with their title ‘Wild Things’ and showed animal prints as well as mixture of patterns on exquisite colours. Loose-fitted attires with belts were the highlight of the collection as well as need of the hour (read weather!).

20. Nomi Ansari

A designer loved by everybody, Nomi Ansari, for the first time, collaborated with Tuhura- a high fashion active wear brand. The line included sports and activewear in a series of exciting colours, for both men and women.

21. Republic by Omar Farooq

Titled as ‘Metaphor’, the brand showed a range of contemporary, experimental and multi-functional menswear at PSFW 19. The collection boasts of interesting pieces with pops of colours that made them look refreshingly daring.

22. HSY

‘Rani’ a collection dedicated to his mom, HSY closed the three-day fashion extravaganza luminously. Men wore traditional black outfits and women set the ramp on fire with different cuts of deep reds. Ostentatious extravagance done flawlessly by HSY-the fashion powerhouse!