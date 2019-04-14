Share:

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Development Authority will make all out efforts to complete computerization of its record in 3 months.

According to RDA spokesman, Director Admin and Finance Rao Atif Raza had directed all directorates to complete the task within three months.

The computerization of records will also help citizens in getting record of their property to ascertain its status before finalizing a sale agreement, he said.

He said that the RDA was taking practical steps to facilitate the residents and all information about RDA would be available at RDA’s official website.

In order to facilitate the citizens, the RDA was also uploading approved layout plans of legal housing schemes on its website.

Director RDA Jamshaid Aftab said that out of total 31 housing societies approved in the jurisdiction of RDA, 21 had been uploaded while remaining were under process and would be uploaded soon.

It is a great facility for the citizens enabling them to check location of the plots online even from foreign countries, he added.

Earlier, RDA had launched operation to control illegal housing schemes and cases were sent to the Sub-Registrar and Assistant Commissioner for legal action, he replied to a question.

Jamshaid Aftab said that on the directive of Director General RDA, the cases were sent to the authorities concerned to start legal action against illegal housing schemes.

RDA is pursuing strict policy to control illegal housing schemes in its jurisdiction and letters were sent to all the departments concerned including State Bank of Pakistan, District Collector Rawalpindi, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, Police, Utility Service departments, DG PEMRA and Advertising companies in an effort to save the citizens from any fraud, he added.

The RDA had written letters to the departments concerned for taking appropriate actions against illegal housing schemes not following the set criteria. He said that status of the housing schemes was updated and all legal and illegal schemes were uploaded on RDA’s website.

District administration was also urged to help RDA to control illegal housing schemes, he added.

The utility services departments were requested not to provide utility services to illegal and unapproved housing schemes.

He advised the public not to invest in illegal housing schemes and to select commercial or residential plots only in legal ones which have proper approval of layout plans and NOC from the authority.

To a question he said, 42 housing schemes in Rawalpindi District were approved including seven in District Council area, four in Tehsil Murree area.

General public is informed in their best interest to refrain from investing in illegal housing schemes in order to avoid possible losses/frauds and invest in legal housing schemes which have proper approval of layout plan and NOC from RDA.

To another question, he informed that RDA had also apprised the public through newspaper advertisements the status of the housing schemes, fall under its jurisdiction.

The citizens can also check online details of all the housing schemes on RDA’s website, he added.